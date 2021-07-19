963 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WEX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,426,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

