92,553 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 2.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.55. 71,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.