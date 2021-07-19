$843.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report $843.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.57 million and the highest is $846.55 million. Cabot posted sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.75 on Monday. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.