791,129 Shares in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 791,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.54. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.