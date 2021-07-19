70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$466.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.83 million.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

