6,643 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,124,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $16,653,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

