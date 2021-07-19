5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPLSF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

