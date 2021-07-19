5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPLSF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
