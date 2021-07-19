$53.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $53.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the lowest is $52.97 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 283,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,032. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.75 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

