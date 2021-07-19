5,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.37. 16,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,652. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

