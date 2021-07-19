$469.08 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce sales of $469.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $175.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. 1,502,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,671. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

