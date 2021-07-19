44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.23. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

