44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.74 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

