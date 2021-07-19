44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,172 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $210.57 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

