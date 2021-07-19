40,257 Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.