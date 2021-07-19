$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.