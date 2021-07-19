$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $747,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,484 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 65,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

