3,746 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WestRock by 51.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,376,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after purchasing an additional 467,065 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WestRock by 80.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

