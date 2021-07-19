35,048 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

