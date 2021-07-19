33,323 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 10,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,308 shares of company stock worth $9,605,262. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

