300,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Purchased by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. CM Life Sciences II makes up 0.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMIIU. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,240,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000.

Shares of CMIIU stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

