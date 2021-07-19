30,000 Shares in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $461,000.

NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.89 on Monday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

