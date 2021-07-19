$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 393,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

