2,920,955 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

NASDAQ RTPYU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

