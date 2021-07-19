22nd Century Group (XXII) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN: XXII):

7/15/2021 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

7/14/2021 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

7/9/2021 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

7/7/2021 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN XXII traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.09. 172,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Get 22nd Century Group Inc alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.