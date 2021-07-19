2,293 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

