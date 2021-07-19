200,000 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Acquired by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. CarLotz accounts for approximately 0.4% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 18,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

