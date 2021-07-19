19,831 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST opened at $17.90 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $959.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.