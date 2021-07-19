195,137 Shares in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 195,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26.

