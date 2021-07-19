18,091 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. PPL comprises about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $27.93. 107,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

