18,072 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 133,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $332.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.10. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.18 and a 1-year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

