175,000 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Bought by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $1,742,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $518,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

