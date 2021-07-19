1,234 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $148.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

