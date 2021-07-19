106,250 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

TWTR stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,349. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

