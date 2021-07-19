1,000,000 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,000. ContextLogic accounts for 0.2% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. 588,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,467,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.