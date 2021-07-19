-$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($2.30). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $737.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.78. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.