$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

AVY stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.02. 15,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,802. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.82. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.