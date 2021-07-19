$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

AVY stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.02. 15,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,802. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.82. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

