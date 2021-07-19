$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

AMED stock opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.16. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $211.09 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.