-$1.29 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.62). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($2.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

