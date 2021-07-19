$0.91 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MASI opened at $261.45 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.44.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
