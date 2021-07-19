$0.89 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.86. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

