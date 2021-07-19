-$0.51 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

