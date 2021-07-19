$0.37 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 309,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.