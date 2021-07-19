-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

Several analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

