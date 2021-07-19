$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AG stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

