Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $51,950.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

