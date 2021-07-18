Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

