Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

