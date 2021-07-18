Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.80. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Zosano Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Insiders have sold a total of 15,883 shares of company stock worth $102,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

