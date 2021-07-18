ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Shares Up 118.3%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF)’s stock price shot up 118.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

