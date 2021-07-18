Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,766,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 4,601,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZHAOF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

